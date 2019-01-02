When a pharmacy worker retired after 40 years, 'the dream of a lifetime' was waiting

Robert Doyle took his long-time employee Maureen Sullivan on a trip to New York City for her retirement gift in early December. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

On the corner of Long's Hill and Queens Road in St. John's sits Neighbourhood Pharmacy, though some will remember it as Theatre Pharmacy.

It was also the workplace of pharmacy assistant Maureen Sullivan, who last week called it a career after 40 years of serving the community.

Instead of cake, tea and a send-off speech surrounded by friends and co-workers, Sullivan received a retirement gift she will never forget — a trip to New York City, paid for by her boss and Neighbourhood Pharmacy owner Robert Doyle.

"It was magical. It was all magical, beautiful and there really is a Santa Claus," Sullivan told CBC Radio's On the Go.

"He surprised me five nights before we actually went on the trip."

New York City always held a place on Sullivan's bucket list after years of talking with Doyle about his family's trips to the Big Apple.

Doyle remembered those talks when he and his wife discussed gift ideas for Sullivan.

"The wife and I said we have to do something special to recognize such a long-time commitment to work, and Maureen has been such a valuable employee to our business for all these years," Doyle said.

Macy's the highlight

The trio set out for the three-day trip to New York City with a schedule filled to the brim: Macy's, the Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, Central Park, dinner overlooking Times Square, a jazz club, even a little salsa dancing.

"That was Friday. The first day we did all of that," Sullivan laughed.

"After visiting Macy's, which I wanted to do most of my life, I went back and put on my television and guess what was on? Miracle on 34th Street. It's like it was meant to be."

Sullivan said she has wanted to go to New York City for most of her life. After 40 years of working for Neighbourhood Pharmacy, she finally got that wish. (Submitted by Robert Doyle)

Sullivan would end up going to the department store three times during the trip.

Doyle said each time they tried to grab a photograph of Sullivan in front of the window, she would cry out of pure happiness.

"I think that there's a special moment in all the things that we did. Central Park and the Rockefeller [Center] tree, but I think just seeing how happy it made Maureen to be there and especially get into Macy's ... to us it was magical," he said.

"I was so overwhelmed. I never, ever thought that I would be at Macy's two weeks before Christmas," Sullivan added.

Goodbye, Long's Hill

Sullivan began at the pharmacy as a clerk 40 years ago. Doyle then trained her, and over the last 20 years she worked as his pharmacy assistant.

Sullivan spent three days in New York City with the Doyles. The trio spent each day with a packed agenda to take in as much of the city as they could. (Submitted by Robert Doyle)

"I enjoyed every minute of it. I love people. I am a people person and to me people are everything," Sullivan said as she reflected on her career.

"They could be rich, poor, black, white or whatever, I just really enjoy people."

She made friends with her customers over her four decade span, at times even offering them rides and planning to meet some for coffee, now that she has more time on her hands.

But, from here, there's no slowing down. Hitting the gym and then running next year's Tely 10 with her family is now No. 1 on Sullivan's bucket list.

