The robber wore a disposable mask, but not for public health reasons

The RCMP say this person robbed the Needs Convenience in Clarenville on Friday night around 10 p.m. (RCMP)

It's not unusual to see someone with a disposable mask walking into a convenience store these days. However, a person used such a mask — now mandatory in Newfoundland and Labrador stores because of the COVID-19 pandemic — last Friday night to rob the place.

A person with a weapon robbed a convenience store in Clarenville Friday night and is still at large, police said Monday.

According to an RCMP news release, a person walked into the Needs Convenience on Memorial Drive around 10 p.m. Friday, holding a weapon and demanding money.

Police say the man fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured in the robbery.

Clarenville RCMP on Monday released a photo of the suspect, described as around five feet six inches tall with a thin build.

He was wearing a disposable face mask, a black hooded sweater with grey trim, white gloves and black pants.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The RCMP's Clarenville detachment and police dog services responded to the scene. The RCMP's forensic identification section is also investigating.

