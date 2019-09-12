'A syringe hit my hand': St. John's boy punctured by discarded needle

A St. John's mother says her son's hand was punctured by a discarded syringe on Wednesday, leaving her worried that he's been exposed to a blood-borne virus.

"I hardly slept last night because all we were thinking about was that, and it's been nerve-racking," Sarah Smith told CBC News.

"All I can worry about is he going to be OK? And is there a chance he could get some serious illness like HIV or hepatitis or anything at all."

'I had to rip it out'

Kaleb Galindez and his friends were playing on a walking trail between Neptune Road and Diana Road, just off Columbus Drive, when they found some uncapped syringes in the grass.

A puncture wound can be seen on the palm of Kaleb Galindez's left hand. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"We didn't touch 'em because someone said do not touch 'em," the eight-year-old said.

"But I fell and I punctured my hand on one. And I saw it in my hand. I had to rip it out. And then put it on the ground."

Kaleb ran home to his mother, and within hours was at the hospital, having his blood tested and being prescribed antiviral medication.

"Yesterday he was upset. He had two panic attacks where he could hardly breathe. He told me it felt like his throat was closing over. So he was very terrified. He didn't take it very well," Smith said.

This uncapped hypodermic needle, along with at least five others, could be seen in the grass along a walking trail off Neptune Road in St. John's Thursday. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

A small puncture wound is visible on the palm of Kaleb's left hand, and now his mother is worried he may have contracted a blood-borne virus from an injection drug user.

"They said that his blood work will have to be done every six weeks for six months. Or every month, it depends, and he'll have to follow up with anti-virals."

Experts say the risk of infection is low during such incidents, but that is not alleviating his mother's anxiety, or her anger that people would throw away their needles.

"I just think they should really think what they're doing and stop being so selfish. They don't know who they're going to hurt. Somebody could die. You never know what could be in those needles or what kind of infections they could carry," Smith said.

Kaleb was calm by Thursday afternoon, but like his mother, had some harsh words of his own, calling those who carelessly discard needles as "very, very bad people."

The City of St. John's, meanwhile, dispatched a crew to the site Thursday afternoon, with Mayor Danny Breen describing the issue of discarded needles as a "major problem."

Metal sharps containers have been placed in a dozen locations around the city, with two large containers at Quidi Vidi Lake and Victoria Park and ten smaller ones in other areas. The AIDS Committee of Newfoundland and Labrador also provides assistance with needle disposal.

The city warns anyone who finds needles to keep a safe distance, and immediately call Access St. John's at 3-1-1, and provide a detailed location.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador