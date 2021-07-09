Man arrested after heart-stopping highway dashcam video surfaces

Police say they've arrested the driver of a truck that forced multiple cars off the road this week, as captured in this dashcam footage. (Chantal Cheeseman/Facebook)

Police say they have charged a 43-year-old man from Lawn with several offences after an investigation into dangerous driving that caused multiple cars to swerve off the road to avoid a head-on collision.

In a media release, Burin Peninsula RCMP said it received a report of a crash around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday along Route 220.

Police say a truck, travelling in the oncoming lane, struck another vehicle and left the scene. The RCMP said officers attended the scene and learned that immediately prior to the crash, several other motorists were forced to evade the oncoming truck.

A video of the near miss and following crash, shared by Chantal Cheeseman who was in one of the vehicles, made the rounds on social media on Thursday.

The RCMP said that video was shared with them as well.

The vehicle that captured the dash cam footage was side-swiped by the oncoming truck and the lone occupant received minor injuries, the RCMP said.

According to the RCMP, officers located the 43-year-old man and he gave them a false identity.

The man is charged with the following offences:

Dangerous operation of motor vehicle causing injury.

Obstruction of a peace officer.

Driving while suspended.

Passing when unsafe to do so.

Crossing a centre line.

Failing to identify himself following a collision where he was the driver.

The RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

