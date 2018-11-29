Near-miss with cement block on Hebron had 'potential for major injury,' says regulator

A metre-high piece of cement tipped over in a container basket on the Hebron platform on Tuesday, endangering two workers, according to the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board.

The workers were in the basket with the large cement block when it fell onto its side, according to an incident report filed by ExxonMobil and released by the C-NLOPB on Thursday.

Though there were no injuries, the report said the incident had the "potential for major injury."

The cement piece was in the basket, waiting to be loaded, and was held vertically in place by a securing strap, the report said.

That strap came loose and the piece fell over, according to the report.

The C-NLOPB said it is monitoring ExxonMobil's investigation of the incident.

