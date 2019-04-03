Neal Building reopens as owner, tenants hash out new deal

A downtown St. John's building that houses artist studios, small businesses and a refugee outreach group has re-opened after a spat between the owner and leaseholder shut the operation down for much of last week.

The owner of the Neal Building on Harbour Drive, Vic Lawlor, said he had no choice but to bar tenants from the premises after city inspectors sent him a letter detailing a number of problems with the building.

Lawlor told CBC News he's rectified the issues identified on the first, second and third floors and so tenants in those areas were able to move back in.

But problems on the fourth floor would take at least two weeks to correct.

"I had to get some electrical engineers in," Lawlor said. "Other than that, the rest of the building is open again and it's all safe and secure."

Neal Building owner Vic Lawlor says he's working on a new lease for the tenants with the same rent rates.

Lawlor put the blame on former leaseholder, Dave Lane, who also happens to be a St. John's city councillor. Lane rented the building and subleased smaller parts to various groups.

Lawlor accused Lane of failing to take care of the building and secure permits and insurance. In an interview with CBC last week, Lane acknowledged his mistake and said the situation was embarrassing.

The problems came to light as Lane ended his lease with Lawlor. Now, the owner says he is working on a new contract to allow the tenants to stay in the building.

"We're going to sign up a lease for them and they're going to pay the same rate that they were paying before," Lawlor said.

Part of larger project

Alison Rideout is an artist with space in the Neal building and co-director of Bridge Community Inc. The organization plans to take over Lane's role as leaseholder, subletting to artists, businesses and other organizations.

Rideout said Bridge Community has secured insurance and is trying to make sure tenants from the fourth floor can find space elsewhere while repairs continue.

I just feel that we're stronger together. - Alison Rideout

"It's just unfortunate that, because of whatever was going on with Dave and the city and Vic, we kind of got stuck in the middle of everything, but the owner's been really good to us."

Rideout said she's happy with the outcome and has high hopes for the future. The Neal Building is part of a larger project called Solomon's Path, which aims to offer affordable rental space to artists and other upstarts.

"I just feel that we're stronger together," Rideout said.

"Bringing artists together in a collective, in a safe and affordable space that includes everybody … it just makes a big difference."