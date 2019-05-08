Keep tuition freeze, reduce post-secondary fees, says NDP leader

The Newfoundland and Labrador New Democrats want to maintain the years-long tuition freeze at Memorial University, while "progressively" reducing other tuition fees, the party said in an announcement Wednesday.

Leader Alison Coffin announced the NDP's plan in an election announcement at Broken Books in St. John's.

"As an educator and economist who taught young women and men for the past 25 years, I know that investing in young people is investing in the future," Coffin said in a media release.

"They're investing in their education, and we should too."

Coffin said cuts to post-secondary education will hurt the institutions themselves, as well as their students, adding that government should be maintaining the funding, not cutting it.

Chutes made out of tarps, plastic and duct tape direct rain water into garbage buckets at an entrance to Memorial University's science building in 2017. (Cec Haire/CBC)

Those cuts directly affect students' ability to access education, leaving them digging deeper into debt.

Coffin said the funding needs to be returned to what she calls an "adequate level," and the NDP would work with Memorial University and College of the North Atlantic to "address the huge deferred maintenance problem and return their facilities to an acceptable level."

The MUN campus in St. John's, for example, has infrastructure problems that see leaks in ceilings, crumbling walls and lack of water in fountains, to cite a few of the recent headline-making issues.

Two years ago, MUN vice-president Noreen Golfman described the institution as a "pathetic, physical plant" whose problems aren't just cosmetic.

