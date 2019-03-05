NDP open up nominations in all 40 provincial districts

The Newfoundland and Labrador NDP have opened nominations in all 40 districts for this year's provincial election.

A date hasn't been set for the election yet. The fixed date is Oct. 8, but Premier Dwight Ball can change that. The federal election is currently set for Oct. 21, and the two campaign periods cannot overlap.

A spring election is a possibility. Ball hasn't tipped his hand either way, but says he'll narrow down the election timeframe by April 1.

So far, three people have said they will seek the nomination for the NDP in provincial districts:

New leader Allison Coffin, who will seek the nomination for the St. John's East-Quidi Vidi district, as MHA and former NDP leader Lorraine Michael will not be seeking re-election.

Jenn Deon, who will be seek the nomination for Virginia Waters-Pleasantville in St. John's.

Former Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association head Jim Dinn, who will seek the nomination in St. John's Centre, currently held by NDP MHA Gerry Rogers, who has likewise announced she won't be running again.

