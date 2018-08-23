NDP announces nomination call for Windsor Lake

The provincial NDP have announced nominations are open for the Sept. 20 Windsor Lake byelection.

Any member of the New Democratic Party of Newfoundland and Labrador who resides in the district can nominate a prospective candidate, who must be a current party member, said a Thursday media release from the party.

The deadline for nominations is Aug. 27 at 5:00 p.m. A nomination meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. the next day, at the Comfort Inn in St. John's.

The byelection is being held to replace Cathy Bennett, who resigned as MHA earlier this month.

PC leader Ches Crosbie is his party's candidate in the race, and former Liberal leadership candidate Paul Antle is that party's candidate.

