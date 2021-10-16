N.L. NDP delegates vote in favour of leadership review

Alison Coffin will stay on as leader of the Newfoundland and Labrador NDP until a new leader is chosen, unless she chooses to resign. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

Delegates of the Newfoundland and Labrador New Democratic Party have voted in favour of a leadership review for the party.

During the NDP's provincial convention in St. John's on Saturday — the first in four years — 60 delegates said they were in favour of a leadership review, while 46 said they would oppose it.

Allison Coffin has been party leader since 2019, and will remain in the role until a leadership convention can be held and a new leader is chosen, unless she chooses to resign.

"We have mechanisms within our constitution … that give a voice at every single convention to the members of our party to be able to choose whether they want to trigger a race for leader," said party president Kyle Rees.

"Voting for a leadership review is not voting against a leader. It is voting for a choice."

Rees explained that a leadership convention would be triggered if two or more people put their names forward after nominations are open.

In the event only one person puts themselves forward, that person will effectively become party leader.

"It's an exciting time to be a New Democrat — there don't appear to be any dull times in this party," Rees said.

NDP President Kyle Rees says voting for a leadership review isn't voting against Coffin's leadership. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

In June, stalwart Jack Harris, an NDP fixture in the province since 1987, announced his retirement.

A few months earlier, Coffin lost her own seat of St. John's East-Quidi Vidi in a provincial election that was riddled with delays and errors.

And in September, Liberal candidate Joanne Thompson flipped the federal district of St. John's East.

After losing her seat by 53 votes in N.L.'s 2021 election, Coffin's request for a recount was denied by a judge.

