Alison Coffin calls out Liberal 'hypocrisy' in clash over transparency watchdog's powers

NDP Leader Alison Coffin says she is alarmed about "a quiet erosion of access to information in the province once again," and is calling on the government to keep its promises on transparency.

Coffin was reacting to a CBC News story about a conflict between the Liberal government and Newfoundland and Labrador's information and privacy commissioner that is headed to court.

"I'm concerned, because what we're seeing is a fair bit of hypocrisy on the part of the Liberals at this point," Coffin said in an interview.

In 2012, as part of the controversial Bill 29, the Tory government stripped the watchdog's oversight ability to review documents in which solicitor-client privilege is claimed, to make sure government officials are following the law.

The Liberals, then the Opposition, were harshly critical of the move.

Those powers were later reinstated, upon the recommendation of a review commission chaired by former premier and judge Clyde Wells in 2014.

But the now Liberal government says a 2016 Supreme Court of Canada decision has put that authority in doubt. The commissioner disagrees.

"This is a very important thing, and we keep hearing words like 'accountability' and 'transparency,' and this really flies in the face of that," Coffin said. "We're going back to the same secrecy that caused all of the problems when we had Bill 29 in place."

Coffin wants the government to accept the commissioner's oversight authority over those documents, and she is calling on them to introduce an amendment to the law when the House of Assembly resumes sitting this fall, if it's necessary to make the language of the legislation more precise to do that.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador