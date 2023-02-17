Downtown business owners miffed after axe-wielding suspects steal valuable furs

Three businesses in downtown St. John's suffered fur-related smash and grabs in the early hours of Thursday, with tens of thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise stolen.

Andersons, a new butcher shop on Water Street, had its front window smashed and a bear rug was stolen. Always in Vogue was broken into around 4 a.m., with a variety of sealskin items stolen.

Just down the road, Natural Boutique had its door smashed at 7:06 a.m., and sealskin jackets and purses worth about $25,000 were stolen there, according to the owner.

"It was broad daylight," said owner Jen Shears. "There were people across the road clearing snow at the courthouse, of all places.... We're at a loss as to how that could have happened."

All three businesses posted security camera footage from their shops. What appears to be the same person can be seen in all three. Images shared by Andersons and Always in Vogue show two people.

The suspects could be seen with a large red axe on security cameras from Andersons. Shears said what appears to be the same axe was left inside her store after their break-in.

This axe was used to smash through the shatter-proof glass at Natural Boutique on Thursday morning. (NaturaL Boutique/Facebook)

Thefts have been a major nuisance lately, with Shears saying she feels "like a broken record" when posting security camera footage of people stealing from the store.

She's imploring the city and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary to step up security and patrols downtown. Shears said her customers can't go a minute over their parking limit without getting a ticket, but when it comes to thefts, she feels left to solve it herself through social media.

"Your staff, they're like sitting ducks down there," she said. "The anxiety on our team over the last few months, I'll say, is through the roof."

Shears doesn't know where the items are being sold, but figures there has to be a market if they keep getting stolen. She's urging anyone buying fur products from secondhand sources to ask to see receipts.

"If we can dry up the market for these items then hopefully people will be less likely to steal them," she said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador