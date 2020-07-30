House fire in Natuashish latest blaze under RCMP investigation in community

A fire that torched the back of a house on Sunday in Natuashish is under police investigation as the third suspicious fire in recent weeks in the community.

Police responded to the home at around 7 p.m. on July 26 as firefighters from the Natuashish Fire Department worked to extinguish the flames, said the RCMP in a press release Thursday. The fire began in the back of a pickup truck parked next to the house, said police, with the blaze spreading to the back of the home, up to its roof.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

The fire follows two other fires in recent weeks in Natuashish, which police say were both arson.

On July 23, a fire at a construction site caused more than $50,000 worth of damage when flames ripped through three sea cans. Police have deemed that arson.

In late June, the RCMP arrested a 32-year-old man from Natuashish and charged him with arson, alleging he lit a corner of the town's health clinic on fire and threatened staff.

Anyone with information on the latest fire is asked to call the RCMP detachment or Crimestoppers.

