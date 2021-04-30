Death in Natuashish car fire was accidental, RCMP say

A body discovered in a burned-out vehicle in Natuashish has been identified, police say. (cbc)

The RCMP and chief medical examiner have identified the remains of a person found in the wake of last week's fire in Natuashish, according to a release from the police agency.

The remains were discovered last Friday inside a burned vehicle, which had been abandoned behind the band council garage in the northern Labrador community.

The next of kin has been notified, and police determined the cause of death as accidental, according to the release.

Officers were called to the fire, which involved several abandoned vehicles behind the band council garage, around 11:20 p.m. on April 23.

An RCMP release issued the following Monday stated that human remains had been found inside one of the burned vehicles.

Police have not released the identity of the individual.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Natuashish RCMP or Crime Stoppers.