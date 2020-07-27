More than $50K worth of construction equipment burned by suspected arson in Natuashish

Three shipping containers belonging to Dobson Construction were set on fire in Natuashish on July 23, according to the local police detachment. (RCMP)

Three shipping containers belonging to a construction company in Natuashish were burned out on July 23, and police are now looking for answers.

Firefighters were called around 3 a.m. to the fire on Pokue Street, and had the fires extinguished quickly, but it was still too late to save the construction materials inside the containers.

The total value of the materials lost was pegged at more than $50,000, according to the local RCMP detachment.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the RCMP, or Crime Stoppers.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador