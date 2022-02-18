Etienne Jacobish to spend at least 12 years in prison for Natuashish murder

Etienne Jacobish sits in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Supreme Court, waiting for his sentencing to begin. (Regan Burden/CBC)



In Happy Valley-Goose Bay Supreme Court Friday, Justice Stacy Ryan handed down a 12 year parole ineligibility to Etienne Jacobish for the murder of Charlie Rich.



Jacobish will also face a lifetime weapons prohibition and is subject to a DNA order.





When handing down the decision, Ryan first went over the facts of the crime that happened on January 3rd, 2021. Jacobish and the victim, Rich, were two Innu men, who knew each other and were both residing in Natuashish.



Jacobish shot Rich, in the head, neck and back in broad daylight, in the middle of the afternoon. Rich was shot in the street, less than 15 metres from Jacobish's residence. Shortly after the shooting, Rich was transported to the community clinic by an RCMP Constable where he was later declared dead.



Rich was 39 years old at his time of death and a father of two children.



In court, Ryan said there was 'no apparent reason' for the crime. Jacobish suspected Rich of stealing from his home, but according to the agreed statement of facts read by crown attorney Brandon Gillespie on February 16th, neither Jacobish nor his property were in danger at the time of the shooting.



According to Ryan, the only issue being considered in court Friday was whether or not she would accept the 12 years before being eligible for parole proposed by the crown and defence.



'Aggravating' criminal record

The Justice described Jacobish's criminal record as 'aggravating' as he has prior firearms offenses and at the time of the shooting, was under a firearms prohibition.

'It is logical to conclude that if Etienne Jacobish should possess firearms in the future, it would make for a dangerous situation," she said.



Despite this, Ryan said Jacobish's attitude has been 'mitigating' – turning himself into the police moments after the shooting, he assisted the police in locating the weapon and asked the police to lock him up. In addition to this, Ryan says Jacobish has shown remorse since the incidence occurred.



Jacobish wrote an apology letter in which he "states his sorrow for the family's grief, his regret for his actions and his request for Mr Rich's family's forgiveness," Justice Ryan told the court.



Mary Agathe Rich, Charlie Rich's sister, filed a victim impact statement that evidences her stress and grief. She writes of the loss of work and sleep she has experienced, thinking about what happened to her brother, according to Justice Ryan. She attended the sentencing through teleconference.



"I would like to say to Mary Agathe Rich, that I understand no sentence handed down today will take away the grief you and your family must be feeling at the loss of your brother. I am hopeful that after today, all parties can begin to move forward and heal," said Justice Ryan.



When considering the circumstances surrounding the commission of the crime, Justice Ryan agreed with the crown's description of 'brazen' – occurring in daylight hours with 'no consideration' for bystanders.



Ryan also took into account Jacobish's Gladue report from 2014, which she said was 'dated' but 'helpful' and said it was clear that crown and defence took the report into consideration when suggesting a 12 year parole ineligibility.



A Gladue report presents the circumstances of a self-identified Indigenous person's life for a judge to consider while deciding on a sentence. The report can include personal and community histories and traumas.



Jacobish has Innu and Inuit ancestry, Justice Ryan described in court some of the ways that colonization has impacted these communities including: addictions issues, family violence and lack of suitable housing.







"Alcohol abuse, domestic violence and criminal activity had a significant presence in Etienne Jacobish's childhood… his life experience involves the presence of significant trauma, both personal and intergenerational," said Justice Ryan.



"Etienne Jacobish, you have committed a terrible act. You took the life of another human being and you did so for no apparent reason. You've experienced a difficult life so far, however, all is not lost, you are in the unique position of being a part of two beautiful and meaningful cultures" said Ryan.



Justice Ryan went on to say she hopes Jacobish serves his time with purpose, connecting or re-connecting with his culture and encouraged him to participate in any counselling offered.