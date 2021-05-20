Natuashish man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder

A 33-year-old Natuashish man has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of another man from the northern Labrador community earlier this year.

Etienne Jacobish was originally charged with first-degree murder but on Tuesday in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Supreme Court, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

In the mid-afternoon of Jan. 3, a patrol officer discovered an injured man lying in the road, according to a police statement at the time. The officer determined the man had been shot and sent him by ambulance to the local clinic, where he died later that evening.

Jacobish was arrested and held in custody overnight. He was charged the following day.Sentencing submissions have been scheduled for June 14 at 1:30 p.m. at Happy Valley-Goose Bay Supreme Court.