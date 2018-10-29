Natuashish man charged with attempted murder

A 31-year-old Natuashish man has been charged with attempted murder.

The RCMP said officers responded Aug. 15 to a report that a man in the community had been assaulted and suffered serious injuries.

No other details related to the incident are immediately available. It's also not clear why charges have been laid more than two months after the alleged incident.

The suspect appeared in court Monday, and will next appear on Dec. 3.