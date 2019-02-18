Natuashish ready to regain control of finances, chief says

The Mushuau Innu First Nation in Natuashish is getting ready to do something it hasn't done in more than 15 years: decide how to spend its own money.

Band council chief John Nui told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning his team has been working to demonstrate to both the federal government and account firm PricewaterhouseCoopers that the First Nation no longer needs any help administering its budget, after years of oversight in response to major misspending.

"We've always been looked after, so to speak. But this will be the first time, as far as I can remember, to run our own affairs," Nui said, "I sincerely think that we can pull this off."

Longtime problem

Nui acknowledged that past council members mismanaged the band's money, with a 2005 audit showing councillors used the community coffers to line their own pockets.

The trouble started before the community was relocated from Davis Inlet to Natuashish in the early 2000s. For years, the band was under third-party management, before building up to a co-management system.

If all goes according to plan the band council in Natuashish will have control of its finances by July. (CBC)

Now, the band has established a working group and is preparing for its own finance department to take control this summer.

"We just received a green light a couple days ago and we're looking at a target date of July 1st," the chief said.

Nui, who has been involved with council for the last decade, said getting to this point has been a difficult journey. The band has had to train staff to administer the finances and prove to Ottawa and to the accounting firm that they could go it alone.

"It took us a long time to get where we are today," he said. "The previous councils, the previous chiefs, and all the people that were involved should be proud."

No more fees

Managerial independence means the Innu of Natuashish will have more control over their own financial priorities.

In a Facebook post addressed to members of the community, Nui said those included additional housing and improved training for a community security force.

What's more, the community will no longer have to pay PricewaterhouseCoopers or any other firm fees for co-management services.

In total, the band paid close to $7 million to the co-manager over the last ten years; in future budgets, that money can go toward other projects.

Nui said his office still has more work to do to prepare for their new reality. He said the team is working on "capacity building" to ensure there are enough staff with the required skills.

"If course there'll be concerns, but I hope they're not big ones," he said. "I have full confidence in my team."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador