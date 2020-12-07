'It's an abuse': Community outraged at video of treatment of Innu woman in custody

These are stills taken from the video showing Cheyenne Rich being taken onto the RCMP plane. On the right, an officer can be seen lifting Rich's feet, while an officer up the steps grabs her by her shoulders to lift her into the plane. (Submitted/Name withheld)

A video showing an Innu woman crying out in distress as she's hoisted onto an RCMP airplane by officers has people in the Labrador community of Natuashish angry, calling the tactics severe and saying police should have gotten community members involved to de-escalate the incident.

The video, taken Thursday, shows Cheyenne Rich in handcuffs, screaming out in Innu to bystanders, as four officers try to get her to board the RCMP plane to transport her to Happy Valley-Goose Bay for a court appearance to face charges of assault, uttering threats and breach of an undertaking.

That video has been viewed by dozens of community members, including Justine Noah, Rich's aunt.

"I found out through Facebook. When I saw the video, I was shocked. I couldn't believe it," Noah said.

"This video, it hurts me. It shocks me, the way they handle my niece. And it's just like I was screaming inside my heart. And I know my niece, she has mental issues, I believe she has the bipolar [disorder], and she doesn't understand about the justice system."

After seeing the video, it brought tears to my eyes how this lady was treated. - Jon Nui

Noah said watching the video, she can see her niece is in distress and can hear her asking the people nearby for help in Innu, saying the officers were hurting her. One of the four officers can be heard telling Rich in English to lift her leg up on the steps to get onto the plane, as Rich continues crying out.

Then, two of the officers hoist Rich by her arms and legs and carry her up the steps and into the plane. She can still be heard crying out once inside the plane, as bystanders shout at police.

"She wasn't listening. She was panicked and scared," Noah said of her niece in the video.

One of the bystanders can be heard on the video telling the officers they saw one of them punch Rich, prior to the video record starting.

Woman facing additional charges

RCMP refused comment when asked Thursday evening about the incident, saying a statement would be forthcoming.

Just before 5 p.m. Friday, RCMP issued a release stating that it was an officer who had been assaulted by a female prisoner at the airport in Natuashish.

"Two officers were escorting the woman towards the plane when she assaulted one of the officers, bit his hand and refused to let go. The officer had to use physical force to free his hand from the bite," the statement reads.

"She continued to resist and, once inside the plane, continued to assault the officer."

In the release, the RCMP said the woman in custody "did not require medical attention," while the officer was treated for "injuries sustained during the assault."

Rich now faces additional charges of assaulting a police officer and failing to comply with court-ordered conditions.

Noah said it's hard to watch the video, knowing her niece has mental health issues and, she said, can't fully communicate in English. It's also disturbing, she said, to know that people are watching and sharing the video, too.

"She was in trouble with the law a lot of times and she was in women's correctional a few times, but I've never seen this before," Noah said.

"Something like this, it's disturbing to me. And it really hurts me, really hurts my feelings, it hurts my heart, and I don't know how my niece is going to be and I don't know if she's going to understand. She needs someone, a translator, there to make sure she understands everything."

Lack of understanding

Noah moved from Natuashish to Happy Valley-Goose Bay a year and a half ago to be near her father, who had health issues and was unable to return to the community.

Prior to that, Noah said, she worked as one of Natuashish's community safety officers — CSOs — which essentially work between community members and police, to help with translating, for example.

If one of those CSOs had been there, Noah said, she doesn't think the incident would have escalated the way it did.

It's an abuse. And it frustrated people. - John Nui

"I know how to deal with the people, my own people, and they understand me when I'm talking to them in Innu, and usually I intervene with the cops when they arrest someone," Noah said.

"The cops should have just asked one of the security officers to go there, like, and talk to her so she could calm down … because the cops doesn't know Innu and the culture, they don't understand the Innu language, they don't understand if the person has mental health issues."

That's a sentiment shared by Natuashish Chief John Nui, who said he was in Lab West at the time of the incident and learned of it when contacted by an RCMP officer in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

"He explained to me the situation, but I didn't see the video at that time," Nui said.

"I kind of thought at first that is wasn't going to be a big issue. I thought it was just a routine kind of thing for the RCMP. But after I saw the video and people inboxing me telling me how frustrated they were, and I could relate to that, because after seeing the video, it brought tears to my eyes how this lady was treated."

Nui said he understands his community's anger with the incident.

Justine Noah says she was shocked and angry when she saw the video of her niece being taken onto the RCMP plane. (CBC)

"The force that they used on this lady is not necessary. It isn't. This lady has some challenges.… It's an abuse. And it frustrated people. I thought we had a good working relationship with the RCMP and now I don't know — I don't know anymore," Nui said.

"Everybody was frustrated and telling me they [the RCMP] shouldn't be doing this, they're the police officers, they're supposed to protect and serve."

He's not certain of the exact events that led up to the interaction captured in the video, but Nui said it doesn't seem like a CSO was involved.

"I thought we had an understanding that our CSOs — community safety officers — and the RCMP would work together in situations to have a better communication and teamwork, but that didn't happen here. They were taking full control of what's going on and people were — it was just … disturbing how they treat this lady," Nui said.

"Obviously we know the RCMP can't speak our language, which makes it more difficult and probably more stressful for this lady. If we had one of those officers in helping the RCMP out, it would have worked out — maybe the lady wouldn't resist."

'They should educate themselves'

Nui says cultural awareness training would go a long way for any officer working in his community.

"We always stress, whenever newcomers come into our communities, that they should take a cultural sensitivity workshop before coming into our communities, so they would know who we are and what we do here. Maybe they'll have a better understanding," said Nui.

"But we have CSOs at the scene that could have helped out, that could talk to this lady to calm down."

On the right, four officers attempt to get Rich onto the plane. On the left, she is lifted up the stairs into the plane. (Submitted/Name withheld)

That's a sentiment echoed by Noah, who said she knows, through her previous experience with RCMP, they do good work, but need to better understand the communities they're policing.

"I'd like to see the changes with the RCMP to educate themselves through the culture. If they are going to be stationed to Natuashish or any other Innu communities, they need to educate themselves and understand about the culture and how to deal with the people," she said.

"I know they know how to do their work, but in … Inuit communities, they should educate themselves."

