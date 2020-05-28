Ready to hit the trails? Some national parks in N.L. set to open for day use on June 1

Some trails on Signal Hill in St. John's will reopen on June 1, but there'll be restrictions on how they can be used. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Outdoors enthusiasts can rejoice.

Starting June 1, some national historic sites and national parks in Newfoundland and Labrador will begin to gradually open, allowing people to get outside and enjoy nature.

In most cases, visitors will be permitted to access some trails, day use areas and green spaces, but Parks Canada says all suspensions of visitor services and closures of facilities announced in March will remain in place until Monday.

All national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas have been closed for weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Parking lots and walking trails will be reopened at Signal Hill and Cape Spear, but washrooms and visitor centres will remain closed.

Trails and day use areas will open in Gros Morne but campgrounds and most indoor facilities, including washrooms, will remain closed. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Some trails and day use areas will open in Gros Morne and Terra Nova national parks, as well as the Malady Head boat launch, but campgrounds and most indoor facilities, including washrooms, won't open.

Hawthorne Cottage National Historic Site is closed until further notice and Torngat Mountains National Park will not open to visitors in 2020.

It's unclear if Red Bay National Historic Site will reopen.

Each site has different regulations in place, and a full list of guidelines for the 12 sites across the province is available on the Parks Canada website .

On its website, Parks Canada says all camping facilities will remain closed until at least June 21, while it assesses how camping might start up again.

Parks Canada said for their own safety, visitors to parks and historic sites should not try to access locations that are closed.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador