A foggy dawn welcomes National Indigenous Peoples Day in St. John's

The sunrise ceremony in St. John's might have been shrouded in typical Newfoundland fog, but the weather didn't dent the spirits of the early risers who greeted the dawn of the summer solstice and National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Monday's ceremony began with a sombre reflection at Cavell Park, and the lighting of the qulliq, an Inuit stone lamp.

Elders Marjorie Mews and Emma Reelis offered opening prayers, as the large circle of attendees took a moment to remember the lives of the 215 children whose remains have been discovered at a former residential school in Kamloops B.C., as well as all residential school survivors and their families.

Drumming, singing, and smudging followed to kick off the holiday and focus on uplifting celebrations — that will include everything from Inuit throat signing to moose burgers sold from a food truck — that will extend throughout the week.

"While we grieve the lives that were lost to colonialism, to residential schools," said Stacey House, executive director of First Light, the non-profit group in St. John's that organized the event, "we recognize the strength and resilience of our people. and today is about celebrating that strength and resilience and the culture that we have,"

Gathering at dawn is an important way to begin National Indigenous Peoples Day, another event organizer said.

"We take the time to really just get together and … acknowledge how grateful we are, to really be of this place and of this territory," said Jenelle Duval, First Light's arts and culture co-ordinator.

Members of the St. John's Mi'kmaq Women's Circle drummed and sang during the sunrise ceremony. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, First Light has made many of its performances and talks virtual and available on its Facebook page or by Zoom. Duval said First Light also offers resources, like training for non-Indigenous people to learn about Indigenous cultures, to help encourage participation and education.

"We're on this learning journey together. And so today of all days, and every day, we should be engaging and learning about Indigenous cultures," she told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show on Monday.

New centre unveiled

In years past, the ceremony has been held at Bannerman Park. But in 2021, the Cavell Park ceremony also served to showcase First Light's new headquarters, steps away at 36 and 40 Quidi VIdi Rd., in an old church.

"We have big dreams for this space," said Howse.

The first glimpse of those dreams came via drawings that First Light showcased after the ceremony, detailing the community centre to be built, which will include a community clinic, gymnasium, lounge and event space for everything from drum circles to birthday parties.

Renderings of the plans for First Light's new headquarters on Quidi Vidi Road were displayed after the ceremony. The building will house an event space, gymnasium, community clinic and more. (Submitted by First Light)

"It will give us an opportunity as a community to truly, you know, have a home, where we have the capacity to bring even more programming and visibility to the vibrant Indigenous culture here in St. John's."

Elder Reelis, who began working with the organization that preceded First Light in 2008, said the new building will bear the fruit of years of community-building.

"It means an awful lot. I'm very proud of where we came, over the years," Reelis told CBC News.

First Light now operates from five buildings in St. John's. The new centre will be larger and equipped with much more infrastructure than its old headquarters, Duval said, and will serve both Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.

"It's really going to just increase our ability to do the work that we're doing in a larger and more inclusive way," she said.

Funding for the centre is still being worked out, although $3 million in federal cash was announced for the project in 2019. While some construction will begin in the fall, organizers estimate the entire project will take 2½ years to complete.

