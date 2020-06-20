Celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day: A collection of stories

Sunday marks National Indigenous Peoples day across Canada. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Sunday marks National Indigenous Peoples day across Canada, a day to celebrate and recognize a history and culture which has deep roots in each province and territory.

First announced in 1996 as National Aboriginal Day by Gov. Gen. of Canada Roméo LeBlanc, and later changed to its current title in 2017 by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the day celebrates the diverse cultures of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.

To help mark the day, following is small sample of our recent stories.

New Indigenous tourism strategy for N.L. to showcase culture, history

Andrea Keats (left), Jill Larkham and Pete Barrett celebrated the Newfoundland and Labrador's Indigenous Tourism Association's new five-year strategy. (Submitted by Jill Larkham)

A new five-year strategy is underway to showcase Indigenous tourism in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The goal is to help Indigenous communities prosper, while also promoting and preserving the culture and history through storytelling and other approaches.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Indigenous Association launched its strategy earlier this month.

Mi'kmaq First Nation leading project to increase cultural content in classrooms

Kristen Pittman is the team lead at the Qalipu First Nation Education and Training department. (Bernice Hillier/CBC)

The Qalipu First Nation says it is on the right track to increase Indigenous content in Newfoundland and Labrador's schools.

Although still in the initial stages of the project, the First Nation says the decision to enter into the partnership with the provincial government is "monumental."

Qalipu First Nation is looking at what changes can be made to the curriculum based on common themes and struggles that come up during community engagement sessions that were hosted in Gander, Grand Falls-Windsor, Stephenville and Corner Brook.

They are looking at incorporating more Indigenous music, art, history and language into the school curriculum.

Charlotte Winters-Fost, grandmother of Burton Winters, named 2020's Indigenous Advocate

Charlotte Winters-Fost is this year's inaugural recipient of the First Voice Indigenous Advocate Award. (Submitted by First Voice)

A retired teacher from Hopedale who spoke out passionately about the delayed search for a grandson who perished on sea ice in 2012 and who helped founded one of Newfoundland and Labrador's pre-eminent Indigenous groups is the first recipient of a new award for advocacy.

Charlotte Winters-Fost, 66, was honoured as 2020's advocate by First Voice Urban Indigenous Coalition. She was nominated for more 40 years of efforts to advance reconciliation.

She played an instrumental role in the establishment of the St. John's Native Friendship Centre — the forerunner of the non-profit organization First Light — in 1983. The centre encouraged cross-cultural contact in an urban environment and helped Indigenous people adjust to the city.

Beothuk remains returned to Newfoundland after 191 years in Scotland

Demasduit is one of the few Beothuk whose likeness is known. This watercolour was painted by Lady Henrietta Hamilton. (Library and Archives Canada)

The remains of a Beothuk couple who were taken from a grave in central Newfoundland and sent to Scotland almost two centuries ago were finally returned to their home province.

The skulls of Nonosabasut and Demasduit were repatriated at a sombre ceremony at The Rooms in March, the province's archive and museum in St. John's.

"This is for me a sacred moment in our history," said Chief Mi'sel Joe of the Miawpukek First Nation in Conne River, who began the campaign to return the remains five years ago.

Indigenous petroglyphs found for 1st time in Newfoundland

Weathered carvings uncovered in a rocky crevice near Conception Bay North in Newfoundland contain similar motifs to other carvings by Algonquian-speaking peoples found in Eastern Canada and New England are seen in this photo. (Barry Gaulton/Canadian Press)

A small set of petroglyphs the size of an outstretched hand was carved possibly hundreds of years ago into what is today a rocky, lichen-covered crevice in eastern Newfoundland.

Archeologists and the chief of Newfoundland and Labrador's Miawpukek First Nation are seeking provincial protection for the recently unearthed petroglyphs, which appear to be the first Indigenous carvings discovered on the island of Newfoundland, according to those studying them.

The carvings, found by a local resident near Conception Bay North in the fall of 2017, show two human figures and one animal-like figure. The fertility motifs are characteristic of other carvings by Algonquian-speaking peoples that have been found in northeastern North America.

Online Indigenous art workshop bringing community and creativity together

Raeann Brown sat on the floor in her house to show people watching over the internet how to make an etching onto a mirror. (Inuit Futures/Youtube)

During a time when health experts are recommending to physically stay away from one another, an art workshop taught online is bringing Inuit people across the country closer together.

Inuit artists have been leading workshops over video conferencing to share their talents and to stay connected during COVID-19.

The workshops, called "De-ICE-olation," are put on by the Inuit Futures in Arts Leadership, in collaboration with the Inuit Art Foundation.

Held a few times a week, with a wide variety of different artistic skills, there have been classes offered on embroidery, beading, caribou tufting and throat singing.

Some of the workshops are open to the public while some are restricted to Inuit only.

Sheshatshiu craft shop keeping Innu culture and teacher's influence alive through tea dolls

Jeannie Nuna, left, and Virginia Pater are continuing their mother's passion for making Innu tea dolls. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Jeannie Nuna opened a new craft store in Sheshatshiu last year, to pay homage to her heritage and keep the legacy of her late mother alive.

Nuna is the daughter of Angela Andrew, who was known in her community and beyond as an ambassador for the Innu people because of the traditional tea dolls she made. Andrew died in February 2019 at 72.

"I was going to do it for my mom before she became ill. She had nowhere else to sell her tea dolls," Nuna said.

"When I first brought up the idea she loved it."

