National Day of Mourning: Family, friends keep memories alive of those who died on the job

From left to right, Andrew Hann's fiancé, Nicole Corcoran, daughter, Drew Corcoran and mother Karen Hann. On Friday they honoured his memory at a ceremony marking the National Day of Mourning. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

It has been almost a decade since Karen Hann's 25-year-old son, Andrew, died while working in a potash mine in Saskatoon.

On Friday, Hann, along with Nicole and Drew Corcoran, laid a wreath in Andrew's memory during a ceremony held at Confederation Building in St. John's to mark the National Day of Mourning for those killed or injured on the job.

"It's very important to be here today to keep his memory alive," Hann said in an interview with CBC News.

According to Workplace N.L., 30 people in this province lost their lives while working in 2022. More than a hundred people, including loved ones, union members and politicians attended the ceremony on Friday.

Nicole Corcoran was six months pregnant with her daughter Drew — named after her father — when Andrew died.

"Drew just never got to meet her dad," Karen said. "Make sure that you work safe and go home to your family."

Hann said the family attends the ceremony annually.

"It's important for us to come here every year so Drew can see it's not just our family that's going through this," she said.

Nicole Corcoran said the family also wants to raise awareness about workplace safety. Andrew Hann was working to build scaffolding when he fell 18 metres from a platform.

"For our case, Andrew fell through an unmarked hole and he wasn't wearing any fall protection," she said. "If he was wearing fall protection, he wouldn't have died."

'It can happen at any day'

In April 2006, Patrick Stamp was welding on a ship anchored in Conception Bay, near St. John's, when fumes ignited inside the tank where he was working. He escaped, but the heat disfigured his face and damaged his lungs.

Stamp's friend and colleague, Wayne Dalton, died in the accident. On Friday, Stamp and Wayne's wife, Colleen, laid a wreath in his honour.

"It's very important to attend this every year and to remember him and others that were lost to workplace accidents," Stamp said.

Patrick Stamp attended the ceremony in memory of his friend and colleague, Wayne Dalton. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

Stamp said in the years following the tragedy, he's become close with Dalton's family.

"I gained another family that I love dearly," he said.

Stamp called for more awareness of workplace accidents.

"It can happen at any day," he said.

Stella White, left, and Jean Rowsell honoured the memory of their brother, Owen Higdon, who died in a workplace accident in 1978. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

More families joined in the ceremony on Friday. Some have long-standing memories of the tragic events.

Owen Higdon's sisters, Jean Rowsell and Stella White, are keeping his memory alive 45 years after he died in a workplace accident in St. John's.

"We're very happy that they do this [ceremony], because it's our way of coming out and honouring him," Rowsell said. "We never forget him."

She described her brother as a "live wire" and said her family has kept her brother's memory alive since the incident.

"He just didn't die. He … didn't get old, but he didn't die," she said.

