St. John's family of missing hiker in B.C. remains confident he will be found safe

The sister of a man who is missing in British Columbia says it's hard to piece together what's happening on the other side of the country as search and rescue teams, family and friends continue to look for 25-year-old Jordan Naterer, originally from St. John's now living in B.C.

Jordan Naterer had gone on a hike over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and after not showing up to a dinner on Monday concerns were raised for his wellbeing.

"He told me on Friday night that he would be going for an overnight hike in the mountains, and when he didn't show up for Thanksgiving dinner on Monday his friends knew something was wrong," Julia Naterer told CBC News on Thursday.

"I woke up on Tuesday morning to my mom saying 'Julia there's a police officer in British Columbia on the phone, they need to talk to you, Jordan has gone missing."

On Tuesday the Vancouver Police Department told CBC News "investigators believe this was a hiking trip that went poorly."

Jordan Naterer's black 2016 Honda Civic with B.C. licence plate LA2 48W had been located approximately 200 kilometres east of Vancouver at the Frosty Mountain trail head.

"Today they're sending out seven different search and rescue teams in different areas of Manning Park. They have four helicopters that they're sending up as well. They have dogs there, and ATVs with more people looking for him," Julia Naterer said.

Naterer's father left St. John's immediately to help in the search. Their mother flew out Thursday morning.

Confidence remains high in scary situation

Julia Naterer says her brother is extremely smart, with some previous hiking experience on trails in and around St. John's. She said she's confident that Jordan is able to survive this long in the wilderness, but added she doesn't believe he has ever done an overnight trip, and certainly hasn't done one alone.

"It is a bit scary, because he isn't the most experienced. At this point he must have had to have used some navigation skills, which I'm not really sure he has," she said.

Julia Naterer said it also snowed in the mountains over the weekend, making it difficult for civilians to join in on the effort as trail conditions remain tough.

But, Julia Naterer said she's comforted by the constant contact she has with friends of her brother who are on the ground and helping in the search.

She also said the experience of search and rescue teams in British Columbia that respond to similar calls on a consistent basis has been a huge boost in confidence Jordan will be found safe.

"The search and rescue teams in British Columbia are some of the best in the country," she said. "We're confident that between Jordan and the search and rescue teams, and the amount of people that are supporting us that we'll be able to find him."

Jordan Naterer was last seen wearing black pants, white running shoes and carrying a large olive green camping backpack. Julia Naterer said he could be also wearing black hiking boots and also carrying with him a blue sleeping bag and red sleeping pad. She said another hiker had spotted him on a trail around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

