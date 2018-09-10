Nashville and St. John's are cut from the same cloth

Music City. The City of Legends. Both can be interchangeable for St. John's and Nashville.

Broadway is George Street. George Street is Broadway. The only difference is the style of music.

Both strips are packed with bars, musicians trying to make a living, and of course the tourists who flock there to get themselves a piece of such highly romanticized life for a while.

I recently visited Nashville and was pretty shocked by how closely the general vibe of the city resembled that of St. John's. The downtown core is busy. The hockey rink is situated in the heart with not a place to park, aside from the many parking garages which, unlike St. John's, move smoothly and without much frustration during peak traffic hours.

The accents – some thick and some veiled – made me smile and think about home. I loved the southern drawl from some, and the effortless twang from others. I began to understand how and why tourists visiting Newfoundland find novelty in ours.

In black and white this photograph could easily be mistaken for Growlers, Edge, Icecaps or Leafs fans making the pilgrimage to George Street after a weekend game. (Submitted by Mike Moore)

Then you get outside of the core of the city. That's where you find the real hidden gems of restaurants, bars and locally-owned shops, the real identity of any city and home to the locals. People in Nashville take pride in their city being coined the nicest place in America.

Does that ring a bell on the Canadian front? St. John's pride, rather Newfoundland and Labrador pride, forges on without waver. And rightfully so.

However, Broadway, like George Street, didn't do it for me. All told I might've spent only a few hours in that area. Much like George Street at this stage in my life, it really wasn't my jam. It's loud, busy, packed with machismo and peacocking. Folks pour into the street after last call and cause a bit of a ruckus, not unlike our biggest little street.

Even the locals share their insider knowledge of steering clear of Broadway, a conversation I've both overheard and had myself when someone unfamiliar with St. John's asks about George Street.

"Check it out for a couple of hours but there are better things to do in the city," we say.

For love, not money

The drinks and food on Broadway are priced to take the money from the tourist's wallet, but, the music — the music was second to none. The musicians, much like home, play six to seven nights a week, sometimes two to three sets each night simply for the love of entertaining. Most only play for tips.

That's love, and we should feel lucky to have that drive, the ambition and creative output on our stages in St. John's each week.

But it was a little further away from Broadway where I found my heart.

East Nashville felt like a completely different city. The skyline of downtown lurked from across the four-lane bridge to and from. But it was quiet, filled with young professionals, musicians and artists and it really felt like an inclusive community. The single level brick homes are something out of every imagination of the word "Americana."

While there are many comparisons to draw from between St. John's and Nashville, football isn't one of them. But, it's an incredibly fun sport to watch live and definitely worth checking out if given the opportunity. From left, author Mike Moore, Chris Gardiner, Adam Hunt and Adam Whitten. (Chris Gardiner/Submitted)

Prices for food and beverages in that area were in stark contrast to the downtown norm. Two dollar beers (USD) compared to the $7 on Broadway, that's more up my alley. And if you're in the area, find Five Points Pizza and get yourself some. Not an ad, it's just really good neighbourhood pizza.

That area of Nashville felt a lot like home, more than any other city I've visited in North America. For those who have spent time in St. John's think Jellybean Row and Venice Pizzeria – city institutions which, to us, just happen to exist but offer unlimited charm and beauty to those from the outside.

For what it's worth, those charming brick houses with American flags flying proudly above front doors, well-kept lawns perfect for flag football and lemonade stands are just as expensive as the 100-year-old Victorians and box homes found throughout the old areas of St. John's. I priced them shortly after landing on the rock through fog and rain in the middle of the night, possibly to justify coming home in the first place.

The fall was a great time to visit Tennessee, though it can get fairly cold in Nashville, something I hadn't considered until standing in line to get into the Bridgestone Arena. The previous day had been a balmy 18 C.

It's funny how a city so far away can give you a new appreciation for your own vibrant, multi-layered hometown.

