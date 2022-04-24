Cybersecurity breach could affect some North Atlantic home heating customers

A cybersecurity breach at North Atlantic could be affecting some home heating customers in Newfoundland and Labrador.

In a statement released Sunday morning, the company said "an unauthorized third party" accessed a NARL Marketing employee's email account between 8:06 a.m. and 12:18 p.m. on April 13.

"While the employee email was compromised, the unauthorized third party downloaded information from the email account. At this stage of the investigation, it remains unclear what information was downloaded," the statement read.

"We understand the email account contains personal information such as names and contact information, banking and financial information for some of our customers and business associates."

The breach was contained, according to the statement, and a team of cybersecurity experts have been engaged to investigate and identify what information was accessed and who was affected. The RCMP and federal privacy commissioner have also been made aware of the breach.

NARL Marketing operates more than 50 North Atlantic gas stations throughout Newfoundland and Labrador and sells home and commercial heating fuels.

In an email to CBC News, a spokesperson for the company said some customers who purchase home heating fuels from North Atlantic could be impacted, however the company's retail gas network was not affected.

"We have notified those customers and business associates that we understand received emails from the unauthorized user," the company's statement said.

"As more information becomes available, NARL will directly notify those individuals whose personal information is involved with this incident and advise what possible further steps may be taken to protect against risk of harm."

The company advises individuals who believe they may be affected by the incident to email communications@northatlantic.ca .

