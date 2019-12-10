NAPE, province reach tentative agreement

The negotiating teams with the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees (NAPE) and the provincial government have reached a tentative agreement, subject to ratification.

The deal would see salary increases and changes to post-employment benefits; the term of the contract extension is two years, taking it to 2022.

"This agreement will provide much-needed stability to the province and the public sector," said NAPE President Jerry Earle in a statement.

"It also gives our members and the people of the province who rely on the vital public services they provide peace of mind."

The full details of the agreement will be brought to NAPE's more than 16,000 members for a ratification vote, expected to happen in early January, the union said in a media release.

Earle said he thinks union members will be pleased once they see the details outlined in the deal.

"I am very pleased that we have reached tentative agreements with NAPE that balance the challenges we face in the economy with the need to reach an agreement that respects the significant contributions of our public service," Finance Minister Tom Osborne said in a statement.

"If ratified, these agreements will achieve long-term cost savings while providing us with workforce stability as we continue our work to return to surplus."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador