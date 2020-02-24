NAPE home-care, youth workers approve 4-year deal

Thousands of home-care and youth workers have overwhelmingly approved a new contract.

They are members of the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees, and a tentative deal was reached in November 2019.

The agreement covers workers at 24 agencies across the province, including A Better Living, Comfort Home Care and others.

Overall, 89 per cent voted in favour of the contract, which will expire in 2024.

NAPE would only say the deal includes wage increases, but wouldn't provide specifics, citing ongoing negotiations with about 750 other employees in the same industry.

"It was an extremely difficult round of negotiations," said NAPE president Jerry Earle in a statement. "These workers provide a vital service to the people of this province and alleviate some of the strain on our health-care system in the process."

Earlier this month, other NAPE members voted to accept the provincial government's two-year extension to their contracts.

In total, 15 of its 16 bargaining units supported the deal, however correctional officers did not vote in favour of it.