NAPE, Choices for Youth reach tentative deal to end strike
The 9 workers went on strike March 15
Choices for Youth and unionized workers have reached a tentative agreement, according to a news release from the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees Thursday morning.
The nine NAPE members went on strike on March 15 after reaching an impasse while trying to negotiate their first collective agreement.
The members are employees of The Lilly, which is a 14-unit congregate living supportive housing facility for youth, operated by Choices for Youth.
"We are very happy to reach an agreement with this employer for this caring, compassionate, and skilled group of mentors," NAPE President Jerry Earle said in media release.
"The agreement includes a monetary increase, retroactive pay, as well as numerous improvements in contract language."
NAPE said details of the tentative agreement will be released to its members during the ratification process, which is currently being scheduled.
