Nantendo: How video games made for kids can be awesome for seniors
Gaming can be great for Nan and Pop. Zach Goudie has the story.
Does playing video games rot your brain? Or do they point toward a digital fountain of youth?
A new study shows that gaming can actually have big cognitive benefits for seniors — not the target market, shall we say, of console and game manufacturers.
But before you rush out to buy Nan a Nintendo, the researchers say that what's really important isn't the video games, it's believing that you're never too old to try something new.
We spoke with a researcher at Memorial University's Aging Research Centre, and asked a group of senior citizens to pick up a video game controller for the first time in their lives, and give their brains a workout.
