Nantendo: How video games made for kids can be awesome for seniors

Does playing video games rot your brain? Or do they point toward a digital fountain of youth?

A new study shows that gaming can actually have big cognitive benefits for seniors — not the target market, shall we say, of console and game manufacturers.

But before you rush out to buy Nan a Nintendo, the researchers say that what's really important isn't the video games, it's believing that you're never too old to try something new.

We spoke with a researcher at Memorial University's Aging Research Centre, and asked a group of senior citizens to pick up a video game controller for the first time in their lives, and give their brains a workout.

