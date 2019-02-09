Skip to Main Content
Nantendo: How video games made for kids can be awesome for seniors

Gaming can be great for Nan and Pop. Zach Goudie has the story.

Zach Goudie · CBC News ·

Does playing video games rot your brain? Or do they point toward a digital fountain of youth?

A new study shows that gaming can actually have big cognitive benefits for seniors — not the target market, shall we say, of console and game manufacturers. 

But before you rush out to buy Nan a Nintendo, the researchers say that what's really important isn't the video games, it's believing that you're never too old to try something new. 

We spoke with a researcher at Memorial University's Aging Research Centre, and asked a group of senior citizens to pick up a video game controller for the first time in their lives, and give their brains a workout.

Click the video above to see what we found out. 

About the Author

Zach Goudie

Zach Goudie is a reporter with the CBC Newfoundland and Labrador bureau in St. John's.

