Labrador woman who hit moose on highway helped by Good Samaritan

Nancy Hall hit a moose on the Trans-Labrador Highway, and the help of a kind citizen got her the rest of the way to Deer Lake. (Submitted by Nancy Hall)

It was a foggy morning commute for Nancy Hall as she made her way toward Blanc Sablon to board the ferry to Newfoundland.

Hall drove slowly along the Trans-Labrador Highway, the potential dangers of her journey lurking in the back of her mind.

Shortly after passing Mary's Harbour, Hall said fog thickened on the vacant stretch of road. She reduced her speed to about 40 km/h.

It was there she collided with a lone moose standing on the blacktop, which had been shielded from motorists by the mist.

"I never had a whole lot of time to react, but I swerved away from it, thought I had missed it, and then I could feel the impact," Hall told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

"It all happened so fast. I could remember hearing the bang on the truck, and I could remember hearing the glass shatter."

But, Hall had places to be. She said she doesn't know if it was shock setting in, but in her mind she was focused on making it to the ferry.

The rest of the two-hour drive was completed without a passenger side window and a totalled windshield.

"I knew what happened but it still didn't really register that I just hit a moose. I could have been killed," she said.

Nancy Hall's truck was loaded onto another truck and carried the rest of the way to Deer Lake. (Submitted by Nancy Hall)

As daylight broke, Hall said she finally started to realize the full scope of the damage.

She pulled into the Northern Light Inn in L'Anse-au-Clair to try to find help, but was out of luck despite the employee working on the desk reaching out to everyone she could think of, said Hall.

The next stop was the ferry terminal where, after some pleading with the help of another passenger, Hall and her battered truck were placed on the boat.

The passenger introduced himself shortly after, said Hall, and came up with a plan to get her the rest of the way to Deer Lake — about 300 kilometres south of the terminal in St. Barbe.

"He said 'you can't drive like this. I'm going to get you to Deer Lake,'" said Hall.

"That in itself, I started crying ... [he] didn't know who I was, didn't know me, all he knew was that I had an accident."

Instead of following behind her new road companion on the way to Deer Lake, Hall said the man loaded her smashed truck into the cargo bay of his.

He also phoned ahead to some people he knew in the community to ensure her windshield would be replaced upon arrival.

"That's when I really lost it. I was ever so grateful. I couldn't believe that someone I just met could be so nice, and be so thoughtful and be so caring," said Hall.

"By the time we got off the boat he had the garage already waiting, expecting me to come. They had the windshield, they had the windows, they had the mirrors, everything that I needed."

