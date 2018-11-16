Nalcor profts drop $29M through 3rd quarter of 2018 over previous year

Nalcor Energy's profits are down $29 million through the third quarter of 2018 over the same period last year, and capital expenditures dropped by more than $1 billion, reports the provincial Crown corporation.

Nalcor released its third-quarter financial results Friday, touting $157 million in profit for the first nine months of the year.

"Nalcor Energy's financial results up to the end of the third quarter continue to be sound. Managing the company's $18 billion in assets, while advancing the Muskrat Falls Project, is no small feat," said president and CEO Stan Marshall in a statement released with the financial results.

"It requires the commitment and focus of each and every employee. We continue to advance the Muskrat Falls Project while keeping costs steady, and at the same time, Hydro is preparing for the coming winter to reliably serve customers as we know they are relying on us."

Drop in capital expenditures

Nalcor says the drop in profits is because of a drop in Hydro earnings "due to the timing of the general rate application orders"; lower revenues from the Bull Arm fabrication site after ExxonMobil wrapped up work in Trinity Bay in 2017; and higher exploration, evaluation and depletion expenses.

The results also note that those higher expenses and drop in earnings were "partially offset by increased revenue due to higher oil prices, oil production and higher energy export prices."

Capital expenditures for the year to date are $1.13 billion, compared with $2.16 billion over the same period in 2017, a decrease of more than a billion dollars.

That decrease is largely due to construction on the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project nearing completion.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador