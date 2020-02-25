With more Muskrat Falls delays, Nalcor CEO says he's staying for a few extra months

There's more uncertainty over efforts to commission the troubled Muskrat Falls project, and that means Nalcor Energy CEO Stan Marshall will remain at the helm of the Crown corporation for a little longer.

"I'd like to see this at a state where the path to finish is quite clear," Marshall said Tuesday during a roundtable with reporters at Nalcor's headquarters in St. John's on Tuesday.

The Muskrat Falls powerhouse, spillway and north dam can be seen in this aerial photo. (Nalcor Energy)

Marshall took over at Nalcor in the spring of 2016 as the project was spiralling out of control, with cost and schedule delays leading to the departure of former CEO Ed Martin.

Marshall announced last fall he hoped to leave Nalcor in April, but with more sobering news about the project revealed Tuesday, he said Premier Dwight Ball has asked him to stay on for a "few more months."

Sobering update to the utility regular

Nalcor has provided an update to the Public Utilities Board about efforts to integrate the Lower Churchill Project into the island's power grid, and it's not good.

The struggle by GE Grid Solutions to develop the complex computer software needed to operate the new 1,100-kilometre transmission line from central Labrador to Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula has suffered another setback, with the interim software now delayed until at least April 20.

Testing of the complex software has actually been suspended because of the number of software glitches. The Nalcor letter to the PUB says, "The risk for further schedule slippage … remains high."

The setbacks could affect the final delivery of the software, which is now scheduled for late July.

This interior photo of the Muskrat Falls powerhouse illustrates the work being done to install the four turbines and generators. (Nalcor Energy)

It's the latest of many missed deadlines.

Last week, Nalcor revealed that the commissioning of the first of four power turbines at Muskrat by Andritz Hydro has also been dealt a blow, with replacement parts having to be ordered, which will delay first power until at least March, with commercial power from the first unit expected in April.

And technicians are still trying to address some serious problems with the three large synchronous condensers at the Soldiers Pond switchyard.

The condensers help keep the grid stable during peak operations but have been plagued by vibration and jamming issues.

One of the condensers is now being tested at high speeds, but there is still some vibration, said Marshall. A second condenser is now being turned manually following a bearing replacement and other upgrades, and similar changes are ongoing with the third.

All or portions of the three synchronous condensers at the Soldiers Pond switchyard can be seen in this Nalcor photo. (Nalcor Energy)

It could be late summer before all three condensers are commissioned, but Marshall says he's not worried because up to 450 megawatts of power can be transmitted over the new link without a need for the condensers, which means they won't be needed until the fall.

"Disappointing. But we are getting there," Marshall said.

'Nothing startling here'

Marshall was careful not to cause alarm, saying there is "nothing startling here." He said he's confident two of the four turbines will be generating power by year's end, with the maximum of 824 megawatts reached by next spring, when water levels on the Churchill River are at their peak.

Despite the repeated schedule and technical setbacks, Marshall remains confident in his $12.7-billion final forecast cost for the project.

"The contingencies are being drawn down, but the project is coming close to finishing as well … So unless something unusual happens I won't be giving another cost update," he said.

And despite admitting to having a plan B in case GE cannot deliver the software, Marshall doesn't believe it will be necessary.

"There hasn't been a system that GE has built that never became operational," he said.

This is an aerial photo of the powerhouse at Muskrat Falls. (Nalcor Energy)

Meanwhile, the challenges will also mean a delay for decommissioning of the aging and polluting thermal generating station at Holyrood.

The station was initially scheduled to be decommissioned next year, but that's now delayed until the spring of 2022, said Marshall.

"We've reached a stage where with this delay and everything else and lack of demonstrated certainty in this project, we'll wait another year," he said.

As for the reliability of of the new Labrador-Island Link, Marshall said it's now been exposed to some very harsh weather conditions.

"We've had hurricane force winds, record loading of storms and everything else. And most of it has been up for three winters. Not a glitch, physically. As people get more confidence in it, then I suspect you won't need Holyrood," he said.

