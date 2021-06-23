Nalcor Energy to be no more: Crown corporation being folded into N.L. Hydro

Newfoundland and Labrador's Crown corporation Nalcor Energy, the body that oversees the controversial Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project, is being dismantled and folded into Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro.

Premier Andrew Furey made the announcement at a noon media conference Wednesday, joined by N.L. Hydro president, Nalcor interim CEO Jennifer Williams, and Energy Minister Andrew Parsons.

Furey said the work was already underway, and fulfils a promise to taxpayers to save money.

The move was recommended in the recent report from the premier's economic recovery team led by Moya Greene, as well a 2020 report from the Public Utilities Board. Furey said the move was not being made solely because of the Greene report, and called its recommendation a coincidence.

The elimination of the corporation in charge of the province's energy assets requires legislative changes, said Parsons, and contractual changes may also be needed.

How long will this take?<br>Premier says it won't happen within a month or so. "We'll do it ... so we are not putting ourselves at risk." —@TRobertst

Nalcor was created in 2007 to handle the province's hydroelectricity and oil and gas assets. The corporation is in the final stages of completing Muskrat Falls, a project first projected to cost $7.4 billion but which has ballooned to $13.1 billion.

Furey said Muskrat Falls was not the reason for Wednesday's announcement.

"We've looked to the future of Nalcor Energy beyond Muskrat Falls, and this is the prudent, responsible planning for life after the completion of that project," he said.

He said he didn't think Wednesday's announcement would interfere with talks with the federal government about rate mitigation for taxpayers once Muskrat Falls power comes fully online. Furey said the impending changes show that the provincial government is taking steps to save money.

"These are all appropriate and big signals to the federal government that we're taking our own structural issues seriously," he said.

The Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project, seen here in September 2020, is expected to be fully up and running in the fall at a cost of $13.1 billion. (Nalcor Energy)

No mass layoffs: Parsons

About 1,600 people work at Nalcor. Parsons said there will not be mass layoffs as its operations are streamlined.

"We think there are ways we can do things better, but it does not mean a mass shuffling out of people out of that entity," he said.

Williams said there will be "opportunities for attrition" and there is duplication between the two. Furey pointed to Williams herself — now in the dual role of overseeing both Nalcor and NL Hydro — as one example of savings.

No official would give a estimate of savings from combining the two entities.

"The reality is there is no set number. There is no set target," said Parsons, adding it is too complex to put a dollar figure on the move.

Premier Andrew Furey could not put a timeline on when the dissolution of Nalcor would be complete, saying Wednesday's announcement was the first step in the process. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

How long will it take?

How long the entire dissolution will take is also unknown.

"This is the first of many steps. How many steps is required? Time will tell," said Furey.

The complexity of untangling contracts is one area where time will be needed. Williams said even streamlining Nalcor's actual operations will require care, calling its electricity system "incredibly dangerous."

"We have to be very careful to make sure we're making the right decisions," she said.

Nalcor lost $90 million in 2020, and continued to bleed cash for the first quarter of 2021, with corporation officials blaming the pandemic and turbulent oil prices.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador