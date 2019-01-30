'Nalcor Northern Games' not a great title for Inuit sporting event, critics say

The Labrador Winter Games Association is feeling the heat on social media over its decision to give naming rights to one of its largest events to the provincial energy corporation.

The Northern Games event — one of many at the regional competition, and a showcase of traditional Inuit sports — are now billed as the "Nalcor Northern Games."

The event is currently listed on the Labrador Winter Games website as the "Nalcor Northern Games". (labradorwintergames.ca)

"I don't know why they [couldn't have] just put one big sign in the arena instead of renaming the Northern Games," Roxanne Andersen, team coordinator for Nain, said when reached by phone. "I think Nalcor does have a lot of angry people in Labrador with them due to the fact of Muskrat Falls."

The Northern Games event includes over the rope, one-foot high kick, seal crawl, and Labrador hurdles.

When the decision to rename the games began to circulate on Facebook, people chimed in to voice their discontent, with some saying they wouldn't attend the games if the decision went ahead.

Nalcor said it has been supporting the games, which take place once every three years, since 2006. Over the past few competitions, the corporation contributed at the highest level and second-highest level of sponsorship, but naming rights weren't a sponsor benefit in either of those years.

Promotional materials provided by the Labrador Winter Games to potential sponsors (labradorwintergames.ca)

This year, the company is again listed as a platinum-level sponsor, which requires a $30,000 investment and gives it corporate naming rights for one event. Thus far, the only event that has had its name changed on the Labrador Winter Games website is the "Nalcor Northern Games" event.

"Our employees and community members tell us that they expect us give back, both in-kind and financially," said Cara Pike, Nalcor's marketing and brand manager, in a written response to CBC.

"We are appreciative of the opportunity to have supported the winter games for over 15 years and support all the athletes as they compete."

Why now?

There are 18 people travelling from Nain to take part in the games, including a male and a female athlete that will compete in the Northern Games specifically. Andersen said that's not cheap, and she understands the importance of sponsorship money and appreciates that Nalcor is contributing.

"We wouldn't be able to participate in these games if it wasn't for the sponsorships because then we would have to fundraise our butts off," Andersen said. "It's good of them to do that sponsorship."

Roxanne Andersen of Nain says sponsorship is an important part of the games but says she'd like to know why are they deciding to change the name now. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

She said the name change doesn't bother her much but, she said, it does matter to others.

"I'm really on the fence about this," Andersen said. "It bothers a lot of people."

"I guess what people are really wanting to know is why," she said. "Like, why now?"

The Labrador Winter Games Association said it wasn't in a position to immediately respond to concerns when contacted by CBC News Tuesday afternoon.

"We understand the concerns expressed," read a post on its Facebook page. "The board will be reviewing this immediately."

