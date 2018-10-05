Nalcor says no talks with Astaldi over extra costs at Muskrat Falls

Nalcor Energy is denying claims by the main contractor at the Muskrat Falls site that discussions are underway over extra costs incurred there.

"In response to recent media statements made by Astaldi on Oct. 4, 2018, regarding its work at Muskrat Falls, Nalcor advises that no discussions are being held with Astaldi in relation to extra cost incurred by Astaldi at Muskrat Falls," Nalcor CEO Stan Marshall said in an emailed statement.



Marshall said Nalcor is making payments to Astaldi "in accordance with its contracts."

He added: "Amounts owing by Astaldi to its subcontractors and suppliers are Astaldi's responsibility."

