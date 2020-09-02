Muskrat Falls powerhouse leaks oil, Nalcor says spill is contained
Nalcor says oil contained to channel below powerhouse, hasn't entered river
A turbine inside the powerhouse at the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project leaked oil on Wednesday, but Nalcor says it is not a risk to travel down the Churchill River.
According to a release from Nalcor, the cause of the spill is still unknown. A stop-work order has been given to Andritz, the contractor responsible for the turbine, while the cleanup and investigation are ongoing.
The turbine bearing contains a maximum of 960 litres of oil, and Nalcor said much of it is still inside. It estimates the amount of fuel spilled was much less than the maximum volume.
A sheen is visible in the channel below the powerhouse.
A boom was deployed, and a Nalcor spokesperson said the oil is expected to remain contained inside the channel.
