Nalcor cleaning up chemical spill in Churchill River

Crews with Nalcor Energy are cleaning up a chemical spill that saw about 39 litres of luminol released into the Churchill River on Tuesday morning.

The spill happened between five to seven kilometres downstream from the Churchill Falls tailrace, and was discovered as a worker was cleaning underground oil sumps, Nalcor said in a press release.

Luminol is a biodegradable product used in transformers for insulation and cooling, said a spokesperson for Nalcor in an email, and doesn't pose a risk to the river or wildlife.

The investigation into the exact cause of the spill is underway, but Nalcor said it originated in an underground generating facility, with one affected pump that led to the discharge now out of service.

Environment Canada has been notified, Nalcor said.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador