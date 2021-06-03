Hydro head Jennifer Williams tapped as interim CEO of Nalcor Energy
Fate of Crown corporation remains unclear as replacement made for retiring Stan Marshall
Jennifer Williams, the president of Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro, is taking over the reins of Crown parent corporation Nalcor on an interim basis, the provincial government said Thursday.
Williams will become interim chief executive officer of Nalcor Energy on June 15, when Stan Marshall retires.
Marshall had stepped in as head of the energy corporation in 2016, largely to bring the troubled Muskrat Falls hydroelectric megaproject to completion. Soon after taking over Nalcor, Marshall called Muskrat Falls a "boondoggle," as the project to generate power on Labrador's Churchill River has gone significantly overbudget and taken far longer than estimated. The project is still not online.
In a statement, Williams said she is looking forward to the challenge of an expanded role.
"I look forward to working closely with government and other critical stakeholders, as we finish the Muskrat Falls Project and address rate mitigation," she said.
"We must keep people safe while we finish this critical work and also ensure we are being responsive to the needs of the people of this province as we address issues, find cost savings, and embrace opportunities as we move toward a greener future."
Williams will be heading a Crown corporation whose very future is in doubt. The premier's economic recovery team report issued last month called for Nalcor to be dissolved, and effectively folded into its key subsidiary, Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro.
But at Monday's provincial budget, Industry, Energy and Technology Minister Andrew Parsons was reluctant to speculate about Nalcor's fate.
In a news release, Parsons indicated that there may never be a permanent replacement in the CEO role.
"This appointment reflects our government's commitment to making responsible decisions that are in the best interest of the province, particularly given the fiscal situation we face," Parsons said.
"As we continue to examine the future role of Nalcor following commissioning of the Muskrat Falls project, we believe an interim CEO is the appropriate choice."
