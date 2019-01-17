Nalcor wants some details in latest Muskrat audit kept secret from public, Astaldi

Nalcor Energy hopes to keep some information in a forensic audit away from the public eye and from Astaldi, the project's former main contractor.

The latest forensic audit prepared by Grant Thornton deals with the construction phase of the troubled Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project. Nalcor Energy received a copy of the report Dec. 18, according to a release sent Thursday by Kate O'Brien, co-counsel with the Muskrat Falls inquiry commission.

Once Nalcor reviewed the report, lawyers for the energy company met with the inquiry's two counsels, and the parties weren't able to agree on which parts of the report should and should not be redacted, the release said.

Nalcor submitted an application to the inquiry's commissioner on Thursday outlining which information the company feels is "commercially sensitive" and who should and should not see it.

In particular, the company is asking that "commercially sensitive" information be redacted in the versions of the report released to Astaldi and to the public.

The Crown corporation will make its case for keeping parts of the latest forensic audit out of the public eye on Jan. 22. (CBC)

Details of Astaldi contract deemed 'commercially sensitive'

Information in the report Nalcor says is commercially sensitive includes:

Estimated and forecast costs for "individual work packages."



The amounts, terms and provisions for bids, tenders and proposals, as well as their evaluations.



Any matters related to a contract for powerhouse and spillway construction that was awarded to Astaldi, the megaproject's former main contractor.

Nalcor Energy issued a stop-work order to Astaldi in late October, after concerns the company would not be able to make payroll, and has since announced that Pennecon will be picking up where Astaldi left off.

Astaldi is the only contractor that has worked on the Muskrat Falls site with standing in the inquiry. Nalcor has requested that lawyers for the company be given a copy of the report only with the commercially sensitive information redacted.

It has also asked that the publicly released version of the report keep the information it says is commercially sensitive private.

In its submission to the commissioner, the company says it's comfortable if all other parties with standing receive the report without any information redacted.

Nalcor will argue its case to the commissioner on Tuesday.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador