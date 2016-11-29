It's inappropriate for Nalcor chair to endorse Andrew Furey: Crosbie

Tory Leader Ches Crosbie is raising concerns over a tweet published by Brendan Paddick supporting Liberal leadership candidate Andrew Furey.

Paddick currently chairs the board of Crown-owned Nalcor Energy.

On Tuesday — the same day Furey kicked off his campaign — Paddick tweeted his support using the leadership hopeful's campaign message of hope to craft his message to nearly 29,000 followers.

Brendan Paddick tweeted his support for Andrew Furey's leadership bid on Tuesday, the same day Furey launched his campaign. (Brendan Paddick/Twitter)

On Thursday, after question period, Crosbie said Paddick's support is "totally inappropriate."

"He was appointed through the independent appointments commission process to exercise a duty to represent the best interests of the corporation of Nalcor," Crosbie said.

"For him to be intermeddling in Liberal politics right now is undermining the confidence the public can have in him that he is focused on, entirely on, the interests of the corporation and not on getting involved in provincial politics."

In a statement Thursday evening to CBC News, Paddick said, "I was simply sending best wishes to a friend who had made a generous and courageous step forward to offer his services to the people of the province.

"I would do this for any friend of mine who announces their intention to bravely enter public service."

Co-founders

Paddick and Furey founded A Dollar A Day Foundation along with singer-songwriter Alan Doyle.

Tory Leader Ches Crosbie spoke with reporters at the House of Assembly on Thursday, saying Paddick should not be intermeddling in Liberal politics. (CBC)

The foundation, a registered charity, uses its donations from members — a dollar a day — to fund front-line mental health and addictions programs.

Minister of Natural Resources Siobhan Coady told reporters on Thursday she wasn't aware of the situation.

"I'm not familiar with what he has done or not done, but I do know that they are working together in a foundation," Coady said.

Coady said she would have to investigate whether or not chairs of boards for crown corporations are even allowed to publicly support political members.

