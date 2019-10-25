Skip to Main Content
Bull Arm site gets lease agreement for Transocean Barents work
Nfld. & Labrador

Bull Arm site gets lease agreement for Transocean Barents work

The Bull Arm fabrication site has signed a lease agreement to bring offshore rig Transocean Barents to the site for upgrade work.

Lease signed between Nalcor, DF Barnes for work to start next week, run through to spring 2020

CBC News ·
Nalcor Energy and DF Barnes have signed a lease agreement for the Transocean Barents to head to the Bull Arm fabrication site for work starting next week. (Nalcor Energy)

The Bull Arm fabrication site has signed a lease agreement to bring offshore rig Transocean Barents to the site for upgrade work.

Crown corporation Nalcor Energy, which owns the Bull Arm site, signed the agreement with DF Barnes.

The Transocean Barents semi-submersible offshore rig is getting ready to do further oil exploration work in Newfoundland's offshore oil industry in 2020.

The lease agreement is for a portion of the Bull Arm site, where work should be starting next week through to next spring.

It's the second drill rig being worked on at the site in 2019, Nalcor said in a media release Friday.

Work on the Transocean Barents oil rig will run through to the spring, for offshore exploration work later in 2020. (Submitted by Transocean)

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.