Bull Arm site gets lease agreement for Transocean Barents work

The Bull Arm fabrication site has signed a lease agreement to bring offshore rig Transocean Barents to the site for upgrade work.

Crown corporation Nalcor Energy, which owns the Bull Arm site, signed the agreement with DF Barnes.

The Transocean Barents semi-submersible offshore rig is getting ready to do further oil exploration work in Newfoundland's offshore oil industry in 2020.

The lease agreement is for a portion of the Bull Arm site, where work should be starting next week through to next spring.

It's the second drill rig being worked on at the site in 2019, Nalcor said in a media release Friday.

Work on the Transocean Barents oil rig will run through to the spring, for offshore exploration work later in 2020. (Submitted by Transocean)

