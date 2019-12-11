Nalcor bans 2 men from Churchill Falls for making racist remarks on plane

Crown corporation Nalcor has revoked access to Churchill Falls in Labrador to two men who made racist and disparaging comments toward Indigenous people on a recent flight to St. John's.

According to a spokesperson from Nalcor, the men were employed by an unknown subcontractor who was contracted by general contractor Enercon Builders, a St. John's company that was working on the Height of the Land Hotel in the town.

It is a Nalcor-owned hotel. It's not clear what work the men were doing but renovations are taking place at the building. The town of Churchill Falls is managed and operated by the Crown corporation.

"Nalcor has made great strides in recent years to build relations with Indigenous groups in Labrador, and will not stand for such behaviour," said Deanne Fisher, a spokesperson from Nalcor.

"Nalcor cannot control who is hired by contractors, but can take action if they behave in such as unacceptable manner."

The two men have already been banned from PAL Airlines after making racist remarks to Indigenous passengers aboard a flight Monday from Happy Valley-Goose Bay to St. John's.

Churchill Falls in Labrador is a company town managed and operated by Nalcor. (Submitted by Michele Power)

"One of them said, 'Here comes an Eskimo' and [an Inuk man] walked by and the other guy said, 'Can you smell him?'" said former MP Peter Penashue, who was aboard the flight.

Penashue said he was sitting behind the men on the PAL flight and described them as being drunk and loud.

He and others aboard posted their thoughts about the incident as well as photos and a video of the men, sparking public outrage.

In a statement Tuesday, PAL Airlines said the two men would be banned indefinitely from the airline's flights.

He said the men also made fun of the Innu-aimun language after hearing a woman speaking it on a phone.

