Astaldi told to stop work, but employees remain on the job at Muskrat Falls for now

Nalcor Energy has directed the main contractor at Muskrat Falls to stop work in Labrador. But it's not clear whether Astaldi will comply, or keep hundreds of employees on the job there anyway.

"We gave them the order yesterday. They have 24 hours in which to comply. So I can't speak for Astaldi," Nalcor CEO Stan Marshall told CBC News Friday morning.

"All we can do is say, 'Look, we've given you the notice. You should be winding down the work. You should be sending your workers home. Nalcor has arranged for transportation.' So I'm not sure of the exact situation this morning. But I have to assume that everybody is complying with that order."

What happens if they don't comply?

"As long as they keep paying their workers, I guess there's no problem," Marshall said.

So Astaldi could still be on the site tomorrow?

"We've given them notice to stop work," Marshall said.

"So we would have to assess our situation at the end of the day. But at this point in time, we've given them notice to stop work, and they have a certain period in which to comply. And we'll see what happens."

Stan Marshall is CEO of Nalcor Energy, a provincially-owned Crown corporation of the Newfoundland and Labrador government that is developing the Lower Churchill hydroelectric project. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Marshall said it's his understanding they carried on work overnight.

Astaldi workers at the Happy Valley-Goose Bay airport Friday morning told CBC News they have not been laid off, and were on a regular turnaround.

They indicated it was business as usual at the construction site.

Astaldi officials in Italy told CBC News late Thursday night they may be in position to comment on Friday.

With files from Rebecca Martel in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador