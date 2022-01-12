At the top of remote Labrador, some people in Nain feel trapped by changing sea ice conditions — and as a crucial part of the landscape disappears, they say it's taking part of their identity along with it.

Climate change is making some drastic changes to the landscape in northern Labrador — and for people in Nunatsiavut, that means adapting.

But it's not easy.

Sea ice — a crucial part of winter life in the region — is coming later, leaving earlier, and is not as reliable as it used to be.

That leaves some people in Nain feeling trapped by the open water — able to see the land, but not access it.

They say they're paying a mental health cost for climate change, as it takes part of their identity with it.

You can hear their stories in the video above.

