In Nain, changing ice conditions leave some feeling trapped
At the top of remote Labrador, the people in Nunatsiavut's northernmost community say as parts of the winter landscape disappear, they're taking some of their identity with it.
Climate change is making some drastic changes to the landscape in northern Labrador — and for people in Nunatsiavut, that means adapting.
But it's not easy.
Sea ice — a crucial part of winter life in the region — is coming later, leaving earlier, and is not as reliable as it used to be.
That leaves some people in Nain feeling trapped by the open water — able to see the land, but not access it.
They say they're paying a mental health cost for climate change, as it takes part of their identity with it.
You can hear their stories in the video above.