No warning given as Nain runs out of gas for 1st time, AngajukKak says

The community of Nain has run completely out of gas and the AngajukKak says it's the first time that's ever happened.

"We were not forewarned or given any indication that Woodward's was low on fuel ... specifically gas,"AngajukKak Joe Dicker said.

Dicker said he was informed Friday at about 9:30 a.m. that the gas station, run by the Woodward Group of Companies, had run completely out of gas and that it came as a surprise.

It was a worry for the municipality, Dicker said, as it provides essential services and the fire brigade.

"A responsible dealer should advise the communities, especially those that provide emergency services, that we should be stocking up on gas in the event that they do run out of fuel before the supply boat arrives," Dicker said.

"That didn't happen and that's what bothers me."

Nain AngajukKak Joe Dicker says the community should have had forewarning of the fuel shortage. (CBC)

The Woodward Group of Companies said that as of Friday afternoon, the vessel carrying the fuel for Nain is in Makkovik. It was originally scheduled to arrive early next week but it will be bypassing the other communities to go directly to Nain and will be arriving Saturday morning instead.

Dicker said that while the community has not run completely out of gas in the past, it has been given fair warning that levels were getting low.

I don't think any other community or town would actually have this crisis on their hands. - Lela Evans, Torngat Mountains MHA

"The weather here is good right now and we expect that the boat will arrive," Dicker said. "But what if the weather had not? We would be stuck here if something happened with no vehicles that could operate."

Dicker said that fuel deliveries usually happen three times a year, and another one is expected this fall.

Same level of service

Torngat Mountains MHA Lela Evans said there should have been a contingency plan in place.

"Why were they actually allowed to get so low on fuel?" Evans said.

"I know just from a safety and regulatory stand [point] they have to do the dips to see how much fuel they have in the tank."

PC MHA Lela Evans says Labrador's north coast should receive service equal to the rest of the province. (CBC)

Evans said that the level of service the coast receives should be the same as everywhere else in the province.

"I don't think any other community or town would actually have this crisis on their hands."