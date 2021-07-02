Human remains found by campers north of Nain: RCMP

Nain RCMP says human remains were found in an area north of Nain on Sunday. (David Bell/CBC)

Police said Friday that a discovery of human remains this week near Nain, in northern Labrador, has been confirmed.

The RCMP detachment in Nain said the call came in shortly after midnight AT Sunday from a group that had been camping in an area north of the community.

The RCMP said officers obtained the coordinates and travelled to the area on Tuesday on a helicopter with an archeologist from the Nunatsiavut Government.

The remains were found and transported back to Nain. Police say a wider search of the area was completed and no other remains were found.

The force said it's making arrangements to transport the remains to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further investigation while its own investigation is ongoing.

