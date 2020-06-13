Nain man in custody after shots allegedly fired at residents

Nain RCMP arrested a 49-year-old man from the community after shots were allegedly fired at two residents earlier this week. (Meghan McCabe/CBC)

A 49-year-old man from Nain is in custody and facing several firearm related charges after police received reports of shots being fired at two people in the community.

Nain RCMP say the incident happened early in the morning of either June 9 or 10, at the area of Sandbanks Road and School Street in the community. Police were not notified at the time of the incident, and made the arrest Friday.

The two people who were fired at were not injured during the incident, police said.

The man faces several charges including assault with a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent.

Police are asking the public for assistance, and are looking to speak to anyone who might have heard gunshots or witnessed the incident. They are also looking for information from anyone who may have recently loaned or sold a firearm, or had one stolen.