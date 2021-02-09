Nain man charged with sexual assault of a child

A Nain man is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference against a child.

The 52-year-old was arrested on Feb. 3, according to the RCMP.

Police say they were alerted on Feb. 2 to an alleged sexual assault that happened in late 2020.

The man is currently before the court on another allegation of sexual assault against a youth that happened in 2019, according to a police media release.

He is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference in relation to that investigation.

He was released from custody on a number of conditions, but the RCMP did not provide them.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador