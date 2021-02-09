Nain man charged with sexual assault of a child
The 52-year-old man was arrested Feb. 3, a day after the RCMP say officers were notified of the alleged crime.
A Nain man is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference against a child.
The 52-year-old was arrested on Feb. 3, according to the RCMP.
Police say they were alerted on Feb. 2 to an alleged sexual assault that happened in late 2020.
The man is currently before the court on another allegation of sexual assault against a youth that happened in 2019, according to a police media release.
He is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference in relation to that investigation.
He was released from custody on a number of conditions, but the RCMP did not provide them.