Nain man charged with sexual assault of a child

The 52-year-old man was arrested Feb. 3, a day after the RCMP say officers were notified of the alleged crime.
A Nain man is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference against a child. 

The 52-year-old was arrested on Feb. 3, according to the RCMP. 

Police say they were alerted on Feb. 2 to an alleged sexual assault that happened in late 2020. 

The man is currently before the court on another allegation of sexual assault against a youth that happened in 2019, according to a police media release.

He is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference in relation to that investigation.

He was released from custody on a number of conditions, but the RCMP did not provide them.

